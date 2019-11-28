Home Cities Chennai

Madras HC pulls up NHAI for poor upkeep of Chennai-Bengaluru highway

The bench has issued notices to the NHAI and to the State Highways department asking them to respond by December 9.

Published: 28th November 2019 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

National highway (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After pulling up the authorities of the NHAI for the poor maintenance of the Maduravoyal-Walajapet stretch of the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway-4, a division bench of the Madras High Court has impleaded the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation and the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Greater Chennai City Police as party-respondents in a suo motu taken up PIL.

When the matter came up before the bench of Justices Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice N Seshasayee on Thursday, photographs and other materials were produced before it. After perusing them, the judges noted that only patchworks are being carried out on the particular stretch of road, especially from Maduravoyal bridge to Parivakkam. It is not known when the road was relaid. Despite all this, toll fee was being collected from the road users at regular rates and even at increased rates. No responsibility has been fixed upon the concessionaire and no follow up action was taken up by the NHAI officials, the bench said.

ALSO READ: Is it a highway, people ask

The judges also made a note in a lighter vein that the equality clause enshrined in Article 14 of the Constitution has been strictly adhered to by the government in the maintenance of public roads. The bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee observed that there was no difference even the roads frequented by VIPs, including the ones used by High Court judges as they are also being kept in bad shape. Thus, the government is strictly implementing the equality at least in the (poor) maintenance of the roads, the bench observed.

The bench then issued notices to the NHAI and to the State Highways department asking them to respond by December 9. Assistant Solicitor General G Karthikeyan took notice for the former and Additional Government Pleader E Manoharan took attendance for the latter.

The suo motu PIL was based on a note put up by Justice Sathyanarayanan to the Chief Justice with regard to the bad condition of the Highways and its improper maintenance. It suggested that the road might be relaid afresh in accordance with the specification of Indian Road Congress and in the meanwhile not to collect toll fee.

The bench also brought to the notice of the ASG a 2015 judgment of the Supreme Court pertaining to collection of toll fee and other related issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai-Bengaluru highway Maduravoyal-Walajapet stretch Madras HC
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp