STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

450 Tasmac liquor shop employees transferred for holding protest

The staff had demanded early closure of the liquor shops so that they could return home at least by 10 pm.

Published: 26th August 2020 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

The coronavirus fear has no limit. Tasmac employees seen wearring face mask in Chennai.

Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 450 Tasmac liquor shop employees, who staged demonstrations against the State government pressing for a slew of demands, have been transferred to various locations in Chennai and other parts of the State.

The Senior Regional Managers of Tasmac have issued orders transferring the employees who went on a flash strike on Tuesday. The workers allegedly closed the Tasmac outlets for nearly two hours as a mark of the protest, due to which the revenue of shops fell by 10 to 15 percent.

ALSO READ | Chennai Corporation issues ‘oversight mechanism’ to hawk over crowd at TASMAC outlets

D Dhanasekaran, general secretary of the AITUC-affiliated Tamil Nadu TASMAC Employees Union said the employees are risking their lives working during the Covid pandemic only to meet their family demands. "We only wanted the health coverage for Tasmac employees on par with the health workers."

Citing the lack of public transportation during the lockdown, the association has demanded to prepone the closing times of liquor shops to enable the employees to reach home before 10 pm. "Every employee gets exposed to over 100 to 150 persons every day," said Dhanasekaran.

The Tasmac shops, which had remained closed since March 24, were reopened on August 18 in Chennai. The liquor brands are overpriced by Rs 15 to 20 for every 180 ml of bottle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TASMAC Tasmac employees Tasmac protest Chennai liquor shops
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp