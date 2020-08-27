STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Koyambedu wholesale market to reopen in phases from September starting with vegetable trade

Sources said the temporary market in Thirumazhisai, which was allocated to 240 wholesale traders, would be shut immediately after the vegetable wholesale traders move into the Koyambedu market

Published: 27th August 2020 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam

Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam inspecting the construction work at Koyambedu market. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is likely to reopen the Koyambedu wholesale market in phases after mid-September and initially only vegetable wholesale trade will be allowed, according to official sources.

Sources told The New Indian Express that Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam, who was not available when the traders met Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami, reviewed the renovation work along with Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority officials and wanted it to be finished in the next two to three weeks.

The fruit and flower market will be opened later. This means trade in the Koyambedu wholesale market is likely to begin from Gate number 7 to Gate number 14.

Similarly, the government is also likely to open the foodgrain market which closed along with the Koyambedu wholesale vegetable, fruit and flower market.

ALSO READ: To contain COVID-19, Chennai's Koyambedu market may have its own odd-even formula

The closure of the market on May 5 after COVID-19 cases were detected has affected the livelihoods of traders. Sources said the temporary market in Thirumazhisai, which was allocated to 240 wholesale traders, would be shut immediately after the vegetable wholesale traders move into the Koyambedu market.

However, retail and semi-wholesale traders have not been allotted any alternate venue to resume their trade for the last four months since retail trade was banned at the Koyambedu wholesale market. "If the government is opening the wholesale market phase-wise why have they ignored the semi-wholesale traders and retail traders? The market was our bread and butter and many of the traders are struggling to earn their living," he said.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Market Management Committee (MMC) has been circulating applications to Koyambedu retail and semi-wholesale traders who want alternate sites to open their shops. A trader told Express that he has filled in the application form and submitted it to the chief administrative officer's office.

A trader told Express that a clearer picture will emerge only after the Deputy Chief Minister's meeting with traders in the evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Koyambedu market
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp