TN govt plans three new wholesale markets in Chennai in bid to decongest Koyambedu

These include 19 acres of land in Kattankolathur, 80 acres of land in Kuthambakkam and 30 acres of land in Mathur

Published: 29th August 2020 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 06:54 PM

Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam

Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam inspecting the construction work at Koyambedu market. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to decongest the Koyambedu wholesale market, the Tamil Nadu government is planning to build three new markets with modern amenities at Kattankolathur, Kuthambakkam and Mathur in North Chennai.

It is learnt that a consultant is being sought to prepare a feasibility report and detailed project report for the three sites identified by the government. These include 19 acres of land in Kattankolathur, 80 acres of land in Kuthambakkam and 30 acres of land in Mathur.

Currently, Koyambedu is the source market for vegetables and fruits for all retailers in the city and its suburbs. The market, established around 25 years ago, is overcrowded due to wholesale and retail shops both operating here.

Koyambedu wholesale market to reopen in phases from September starting with vegetable trade

It is learnt that the wholesale market complex was developed as part of the first master plan to decongest the central business district in an area of 296 acres to house perishable goods,
foodgrain, textiles and other allied activities. The perishable goods market is spread over an area of 51.09 acres housing shops for flowers and vegetables.

In the first phase, 2,358 shops were constructed and the size of the shops varies from 150sqft to 2,400 sqft.

In the second phase, 321 shops were constructed for fruit traders and later 492 shops came up as part of the foodgrain market. The facility that exists there is inadequate to meet the present requirements, said official sources.

The state was brought to its knees in its battle against COVID-19 as the Koyambedu wholesale market emerged as a hotspot since it was difficult to implement social distancing norms, forcing the government to look at alternative avenues. It is learnt that many shops have been bifurcated into multiple sections -- sometimes upto 11 -- where eateries and other shops are sublet.

The number of traders and visitors to the market per day exceeds 50,000, resulting in choking of roads with traffic congestion and overcrowding in and around Koyambedu market area. Hence, there is a necessity for establishing new wholesale markets, say sources.

The consultant will also study the existing throughputs at Koyambedu and neighboring markets of Chennai and project the vegetables, fruits throughputs for a horizon period of 20-25 years, taking into account demographic factors.

The new markets will be designed with adequate walkways, drains, shelters, causeways, fencing, access ramps or steps, crossings, parking, solar plants, lighting and firefighting facilities.

They will also have restrooms, display systems, cold storage facilities, water and sanitation, storm water drains, facilities for disposal of liquid waste and solid waste,  recycling, horticulture, greeneries, plantation, traffic and walkers circulation area, entrance arches, design of approach roads and other green concepts with required modern amenities and infrastructure facilities.

