33 more test positive for Covid 19 as total number crosses 100 in IIT Madras campus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Another 33 people, including students, from IIT Madras tested positive for Covid 19 on Monday, taking the total number of people infected with the virus in the institute from December 1 to 104.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said this was a lesson for other colleges and stressed the need to follow the safety protocols on campuses.

The Health Secretary on Monday visited those from IIT-M who have so far been admitted to The King’s Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research for treatment. He said CT scans and blood profiles of the patients have been taken.

According to corporation sources, the reason for the spread could be that the students were sitting together and eating in the mess without maintaining social distancing and also the fact that they spend time in groups although they have individual rooms.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 crisis: MBA admissions nosedive in Tamil Nadu

Radhakrishnan said arrangements have now been made to deliver the food to the hostel rooms of the students.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Radhakrishnan said, "We will be testing all the 770 odd people (at the institution presently) and not just contacts of those who have tested positive. The people who have already been admitted are doing well but they will be critically monitored."

"An additional 33 people testing positive is an anticipated temporary set back. For the next ten days, we will closely monitor the situation there. We are not taking any chances," he added.

The Corporation City Health Officer will be working with the institute in order to contain the spread.

"Anyone who has tested negative will be given individual rooms," Radhakrishnan said.

IIT Madras had issued an official circular on Sunday informing the shutting down of all departments and facilities with immediate effect.