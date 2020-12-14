STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

33 more test positive for Covid 19 as total number crosses 100 in IIT Madras campus

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said this was a lesson for other colleges and stressed the need to follow the safety protocols on campuses. 

Published: 14th December 2020 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT Madras (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Another 33 people, including students, from IIT Madras tested positive for Covid 19 on Monday, taking the total number of people infected with the virus in the institute from December 1 to 104. 

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said this was a lesson for other colleges and stressed the need to follow the safety protocols on campuses. 

The Health Secretary on Monday visited those from IIT-M who have so far been admitted to The King’s Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research for treatment. He said CT scans and blood profiles of the patients have been taken. 

According to corporation sources, the reason for the spread could be that the students were sitting together and eating in the mess without maintaining social distancing and also the fact that they spend time in groups although they have individual rooms. 

ALSO READ | COVID-19 crisis: MBA admissions nosedive in Tamil Nadu

Radhakrishnan said arrangements have now been made to deliver the food to the hostel rooms of the students.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Radhakrishnan said, "We will be testing all the 770 odd people (at the institution presently) and not just contacts of those who have tested positive. The people who have already been admitted are doing well but they will be critically monitored." 

"An additional 33 people testing positive is an anticipated temporary set back. For the next ten days, we will closely monitor the situation there. We are not taking any chances," he added. 

The Corporation City Health Officer will be working with the institute in order to contain the spread. 

"Anyone who has tested negative will be given individual rooms," Radhakrishnan said. 

IIT Madras had issued an official circular on Sunday informing the shutting down of all departments and facilities with immediate effect.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IITM IIT Madras COVID19 Coronavirus IIT Madras COVID J Radhakrishnan
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp