In Covid-hit IIT Madras, students raise concerns about quality and quantity of food

Our meal includes two spoons of gravy which scarcely contains grains, three chapatis that would hardly suffice even for a child, and a bowl of rice, a research scholar wrote in an email.

Published: 16th December 2020 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

The canteen at Covid-hit IIT Madras

Scene at IIT M canteen where some of the students are seen without masks. It is suspected that overcrowding at Himalayan mess was the reason for the Covid cluster. (Special Arrangement)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as Covid-19 cases surged to a new high of 191 on Wednesday, the panic-ridden students of IIT Madras have flagged concerns of food shortage. They are also unhappy with the quality of the food being served. Authorities said the institute was doing its best to meet all the requirements of students despite logistic and manpower issues.

A group of students complained that adequate food and nutritious diet was not being provided, which they said was essential during these difficult times. 

"Shadowed by a constant fear of infection, our difficulties are aggravated by the inadequate diet being served. Our meal includes two spoons of gravy which scarcely contains grains, three chapatis that would hardly suffice even for a child, and a bowl of rice. While such a challenging time should have prompted the CCW (Office of Hostel Management) to provide nutrition-rich meals in sufficient quantities, we are left to famish with meagre servings. We aren't demanding a lavish feast with exquisite cuisines; we expect authorities to provide us with the recommended meal for adult students, which we believe is our right," a research scholar wrote in an email copied to fellow students and the authorities concerned on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | 15 more test positive for Covid in Chennai's higher educational institutions 

Several other students have replied to the email echoing similar sentiments. 

"I agree totally. The quality, as well as the quantity of the food, is disappointing. Nowadays milk and curd are also not being provided. Conversely, we need to be provided healthy and sufficient food during this pandemic for better immunity," a female Phd scholar said.

When contacted, sources in the Mess Monitoring and Control Committee told The New Indian Express that from Wednesday, the old menu was being followed with certain changes. 

"Except for rasam, the old menu was restored. Students can also avail extras like paneer, banana and egg paying additional costs. There is no major problem. During the transition from dining to take away, there were certain logistic issues that have now been addressed. But obviously the students who come from across the country will have some inconvenience in terms of food choice. Some north Indian students would want only chapatis, which wouldn't be possible if we are providing packed food directly to hostels. A common menu suiting students from the region was drawn with the help of a culinary expert and is now being served," they said.

TAGS
IIT Madras IIT M covid cases IIT Madras Coronavirus cases IIT Madras covid cases
