CBI books Chennai Port official for duping 63-year-old pensioner of Rs 97 lakh

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a Chennai Port Trust official for cheating a Hindustan Petroleum pensioner of Rs 97 lakh on the pretext of getting the job of Assistant Traffic Manager for the latter's son in Chennai Port.

According to the CBI First Information Report (FIR), K Poopathy, designated as personal secretary to the Deputy Chairman, Chennai Port, but working as personal assistant to the Chief Engineer, Chennai Port, promised 63-year-old N Devraj, a Hindustan Petroleum senior technician who retired on November 2016, of fixing the post for a sum of Rs one crore.

Devaraj's son Sathyaprakash has finished diploma in mechanical engineering and shipping logistics. It is learnt that Devaraj got introduced to Poopathy during a train journey where he claimed to have the power to recruit persons in Chennai Port and demanded Rs 1 crore for the appointment.

As per the FIR, Poopathy collected Rs 97 lakh in various installments from Devaraj in cash and through cheque payment during the period December 17, 2016 to November 20, 2019 through proceeds such as retirement benefits, savings, pledging of gold jewels of his daughter at a local pawn shop, mortgaging of house property as well as finance on interest basis from outsiders.

Devaraj later got suspicious of Poopathy when he ignored his telephone calls and avoided meeting him repeatedly. According to the CBI document, Devaraj alleged that on February 27, 2020, he was threatened by some unknown persons sent by Poopathy to give a written acceptance that he had got back his entire amount.

This forced Devaraj to file a complaint against Poopathy before the Chief Vigilance Officer, Chennai Port and resulted in the interim suspension of Poopathy.

Following this, the photocopies of the statement of bank transactions, pawn receipts and mortgage deed along with the complaint dated July 29, 2020 were forwarded to the Chief Vigilance Officer along with an audio recording of the conversation between Devaraj's son and Poopathy.

"Since the complaint reveals prima facie commission of offence punishable under section 7 and 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, a regular case is registered," the CBI said.

The case is being entrusted to M Sasirekha, inspector of police, CBI, Anti-corruption branch, Chennai for investigation.