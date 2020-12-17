STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With IIT Madras leading the way, 200 Covid cases in colleges in Adyar zone

In the Adyar zone alone, 2498 samples have been taken so far, the most among all 15 zones of the city corporation. 

IIT Madras canteen

Scene at IIT M canteen where some of the students are seen without masks. It is suspected that overcrowding at Himalayan mess was the reason for the Covid cluster. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Of the 6344 samples drawn from colleges and hostels across Chennai, 210 have come out positive for Covid 19 until Wednesday.

This comes in the wake of the spurt in Covid cases in the IIT Madras campus and subsequent ramping up of testing in other college campuses across the city.

Of the 210, 200 were students and others from colleges in the Adyar zone. In the Adyar zone alone, 2498 samples have been taken so far, the most among all 15 zones of the city corporation. 

According to a senior corporation health official, most of the positive cases were from IIT Madras and Anna University.

ALSO READ | In Covid-hit IIT Madras, students raise concerns about quality and quantity of food

"There was also one positive case in the University of Madras's Taramani campus," the official said.

Six students had tested positive at Anna University. Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan had underlined that the test positivity rate in Anna University was hardly around 1%.

Five positive cases were reported in colleges and hostels in the Valasaravakkam zone and three from Sholinganallur. 

Of the total samples taken, 3773 have turned out negative and the results of 2361 samples are yet to come.

ALSO READ | When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?

