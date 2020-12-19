STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Pulicat Bird Sanctuary: Environment ministry defers proposal to build groynes in eco-sensitive zone

The expert committee, which met on December 14, observed that the project may affect the migratory birds' pattern since Pulicat Bird Sanctuary is located within 10 km of the project site. 

Published: 19th December 2020 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Birds at Pulicat Lake

File photo of birds at the Pulicat lake. (Photo | EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An expert appraisal committee of the Union Environment Ministry has deferred the Tamil Nadu government's proposal to build groynes in the eco-sensitive zone of Pulicat Bird Sanctuary seeking additional information. 

The committee, which met on December 14, observed that the project may affect the migratory birds' pattern since Pulicat Bird Sanctuary is located within 10 km of the project site. 

"Therefore, a report of the study already conducted by the Salim Ali Institute of Ornithology may be submitted. Data on how much reduction in fishery has been observed in past years may be submitted. Since the proposal is related to making a permanent opening at the bar mouth, data on salinity of the lake is also important. Therefore, available data on salinity of the lake over the past 10-20 years shall be submitted," the committee said. 

It also felt that the Comprehensive Shoreline Protection Management Plan of Tamil Nadu was yet to be approved by the National Coastal Zone Management Authority (NCZMA). So, the proposal for construction of the groynes for permanent stability of the bar mouth may be "premature" to consider for now.   

ALSO READ | Shrimp hatcheries along ECR operating without CRZ clearance, authorities turn blind eye: RTI 
 
A sub-committee will make a site visit to ascertain the details of the interventions and its environmental impact. They will also hold discussions with experts from National Institute of Ocean Technology, Salim Ali Institute of Ornithology, Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority and the Department of Fisheries. 

Officials in the State fisheries department said that construction of training walls or groynes will give permanent stability to the bar mouth at Pulicat village and it will allow continuous access for vessels of fishermen to do traditional fishing in all the seasons. It will also increase fishing activity in the lake and support the livelihood of fishermen, thereby increasing their social and economic status. The project will give employment to the fishermen in the nearby 52 villages during the operation phase. 

The project area falls in CRZ-IB and CRZ-IV as per the CRZ demarcation map. Since the project site is located within 5 km of the inter-state boundary of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the proposal is being appraised at the central level. A public hearing was conducted on October 29 where no major issues were raised.

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 27 crore for the project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pulicat Bird Sanctuary Salim Ali Institute of Ornithology eco-sensitive zone of Pulicat Bird Sanctuary building groynes
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp