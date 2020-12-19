Pulicat Bird Sanctuary: Environment ministry defers proposal to build groynes in eco-sensitive zone

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An expert appraisal committee of the Union Environment Ministry has deferred the Tamil Nadu government's proposal to build groynes in the eco-sensitive zone of Pulicat Bird Sanctuary seeking additional information.

The committee, which met on December 14, observed that the project may affect the migratory birds' pattern since Pulicat Bird Sanctuary is located within 10 km of the project site.

"Therefore, a report of the study already conducted by the Salim Ali Institute of Ornithology may be submitted. Data on how much reduction in fishery has been observed in past years may be submitted. Since the proposal is related to making a permanent opening at the bar mouth, data on salinity of the lake is also important. Therefore, available data on salinity of the lake over the past 10-20 years shall be submitted," the committee said.

It also felt that the Comprehensive Shoreline Protection Management Plan of Tamil Nadu was yet to be approved by the National Coastal Zone Management Authority (NCZMA). So, the proposal for construction of the groynes for permanent stability of the bar mouth may be "premature" to consider for now.

A sub-committee will make a site visit to ascertain the details of the interventions and its environmental impact. They will also hold discussions with experts from National Institute of Ocean Technology, Salim Ali Institute of Ornithology, Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority and the Department of Fisheries.

Officials in the State fisheries department said that construction of training walls or groynes will give permanent stability to the bar mouth at Pulicat village and it will allow continuous access for vessels of fishermen to do traditional fishing in all the seasons. It will also increase fishing activity in the lake and support the livelihood of fishermen, thereby increasing their social and economic status. The project will give employment to the fishermen in the nearby 52 villages during the operation phase.

The project area falls in CRZ-IB and CRZ-IV as per the CRZ demarcation map. Since the project site is located within 5 km of the inter-state boundary of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the proposal is being appraised at the central level. A public hearing was conducted on October 29 where no major issues were raised.

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 27 crore for the project.