STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

400 traffic signals to be operated in Chennai from Monday as lockdown relaxed

The Chennai City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal advised people to step out only if necessary even if the stringent lockdown is withdrawn.

Published: 05th July 2020 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

chennai lockdown

A cyclist crosses the deserted flyover at Porur junction while Chennai observes complete lockdown before starting its Unlock 2. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anticipating more vehicles on the roads, the Chennai City Traffic Police has decided to operate around 400 traffic signals across the city as relaxed lockdown comes into effect from Monday in the city.

A senior traffic police official said that spots have been identified where more vehicles are expected and additional police personnel will be posted there.

Meanwhile, the Chennai City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal advised people to step out only if necessary even if the stringent lockdown is withdrawn. Speaking to the media, he said that experts have stated that lesser public movement can help break the chain.

READ HERE: With intense lockdown coming to an end in Chennai, here's what will be allowed from July 6

"All the deputy commissioners of police in the city have held meetings with traders in their jurisdictions to ensure that all necessary safety measures are followed. From June 19  a total of 1.10 lakh Section 144 violation cases have been registered and 87,000 vehicles have been seized," said the city police commissioner.

With relaxed lockdown coming into effect from Monday, city police held talks with traders and transport associations on Sunday and instructed them about the guidelines to follow in the coming days.

Instructions to shopkeepers and traders:

1. Only the customers wearing masks should be allowed to buy essentials.

2. People entering the supermarkets should get their temperature checked at the entrance and should be allowed if the temperature is normal.

3. Customers should be allowed inside only after getting their hands washed or sanitised.

4. It should be ensured that the customers maintain social distancing inside and outside the shops.

5. The shops should keep enough stock of masks.

Guidelines for vehicles

1. Autorickshaws: Only two passengers allowed.

2. Cycle rickshaw can ply without e-pass.

3. Call and hired taxis are allowed to operate with three passengers within Chennai.

Other guidelines:

1. IT and related companies can ferry the employees in vehicles organised by them. All vehicles of private companies are allowed to operate. E-passes are not required.

2. Public is allowed to use vehicles only to go to the shops or to reach airport and railway stations. Unnecessary travel is discouraged.

3. No restriction on goods carriers.

4. Vehicles carrying public should have been sanitised and the drivers must wear masks and keep hand sanitisers for passengers.

5. People travelling in groups will not be allowed and those not wearing masks will be booked for violating lockdown.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai lockdown relaxation Chennai City Traffic Police
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp