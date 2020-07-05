400 traffic signals to be operated in Chennai from Monday as lockdown relaxed

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anticipating more vehicles on the roads, the Chennai City Traffic Police has decided to operate around 400 traffic signals across the city as relaxed lockdown comes into effect from Monday in the city.

A senior traffic police official said that spots have been identified where more vehicles are expected and additional police personnel will be posted there.

Meanwhile, the Chennai City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal advised people to step out only if necessary even if the stringent lockdown is withdrawn. Speaking to the media, he said that experts have stated that lesser public movement can help break the chain.

"All the deputy commissioners of police in the city have held meetings with traders in their jurisdictions to ensure that all necessary safety measures are followed. From June 19 a total of 1.10 lakh Section 144 violation cases have been registered and 87,000 vehicles have been seized," said the city police commissioner.

With relaxed lockdown coming into effect from Monday, city police held talks with traders and transport associations on Sunday and instructed them about the guidelines to follow in the coming days.

Instructions to shopkeepers and traders:

1. Only the customers wearing masks should be allowed to buy essentials.

2. People entering the supermarkets should get their temperature checked at the entrance and should be allowed if the temperature is normal.

3. Customers should be allowed inside only after getting their hands washed or sanitised.

4. It should be ensured that the customers maintain social distancing inside and outside the shops.

5. The shops should keep enough stock of masks.

Guidelines for vehicles

1. Autorickshaws: Only two passengers allowed.

2. Cycle rickshaw can ply without e-pass.

3. Call and hired taxis are allowed to operate with three passengers within Chennai.

Other guidelines:

1. IT and related companies can ferry the employees in vehicles organised by them. All vehicles of private companies are allowed to operate. E-passes are not required.

2. Public is allowed to use vehicles only to go to the shops or to reach airport and railway stations. Unnecessary travel is discouraged.

3. No restriction on goods carriers.

4. Vehicles carrying public should have been sanitised and the drivers must wear masks and keep hand sanitisers for passengers.

5. People travelling in groups will not be allowed and those not wearing masks will be booked for violating lockdown.

