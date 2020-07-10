STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Power cuts set to return to Chennai after disappearing during COVID-19 lockdown

On July 14, power supply will be suspended between 9 am and 2 pm in Madambakkam area which includes Kovilanchery, Agaramthen village, Agaram main road, Guduvanchery...

Published: 10th July 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

chennai lockdown

Local residents of Vyasarapadi area seen crossing barricades put up to prevent movement during lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For three months since the imposition of COVID-19 lockdown, there was one definite relief. Power cuts disappeared.

But now Chennai residents will have to prepare for them all over again.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (Tangedco) has decided to resume load shedding at regular intervals to carry out urgent maintenance works. 

"In view of the lockdown imposed since March 21, load shedding has not been taken in most parts of the city as most people stay within their houses. Now load shedding is permitted for the shortest period of time to carry out certain emergency maintenance works," said a senior official from Tangedco. 

The load shedding was carried out periodically and generally on those days the power supply was cut between 9 am to 5 pm. Every household faced such power cuts once in 30 to 45 days. 

ALSO READ | Only 10 per cent staff must work from office: Tamil Nadu govt to IT companies in Chennai

Now the officials are planning to restrict such cuts to between 9 am and 2 pm.

"Barring a few repair works on transformers and distribution networks, we have not sanctioned suspending the power supply during lockdown period. But again the load shedding had to be taken up for essential works. The revised load shedding is permitted between 9 am and 2 am or (for a duration) less than that (time) period in areas where the maintenance work has to be carried out immediately," said the official.

On July 14, power supply will be suspended between 9 am and 2 pm in Madambakkam area which includes Kovilanchery, Agaramthen village, Agaram main road, Guduvanchery, Kurunchi nagar, Rakesh Sharma Nagar and Victoria farm, said the statement from Tangedco.

ALSO READ | Next episode of migrant exodus plays out at Chennai Central

R Kannan, a resident of Korattur, said, "Power cuts will have a huge impact on the public water distribution system in the City and outskirts. The filling of water tanks at houses will also get affected. Tangedco should engage more people for maintenance and reduce the duration of outage."

ALSO SEE:

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid19 coronavirus tangedco chennai power cuts load shedding
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp