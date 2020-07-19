Chennai's central zones come under focus for higher positivity rates

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation is now working to bring the positivity rates in the Central zones under control after it was found that the positivity rate in Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar zones are at 20-22%, city corporation Commissioner G Prakash said.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, the Commissioner said that 60% of the overall cases have been observed to be from the above mentioned zones. North Chennai zones, on the other hand, record a positivity of only 5-8% he said.

“Usually, the trend is that the initial case load explosion will be in high density areas so Tondiarpet, Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones were affected. After a big network of (control) activities were undertaken in these zones, there has been a natural downfall,” he said.

“We have held a meeting with the Zonal Health Officers to strategise and plan in the Central zones and Adyar. We have a dedicated portal to monitor any possible clusters,” he added.

Meanwhile, the city corporation has begun disbursement of the Rs 1000 relief announced by Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami for persons with disabilities, in June.

“By the end of the month, the city corporation will have a database of all persons with disabilities which we are enumerating ward wise through our staff. We are planning to share the database with the State Commissionerate for the Differently Abled,” he said.

An estimated 59,679 people with disabilities are expected to be benefitted under the scheme.

In addition, a relief of Rs 1000 has been distributed to 14,663 street vendors so far and more will be benefited in future, the Commissioner said.