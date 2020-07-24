Over 40 days after elderly COVID patient goes missing, Chennai Corporation still has no answers

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been over 40 days since 74-year-old Adikesavan went missing after being picked up by the Chennai Corporation for COVID-19 treatment.

When the habeas corpus petition came up for hearing on Friday, the Corporation merely submitted that it followed all the protocols while taking the patient and that he went missing at the time of admission in the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH). (Some say he was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital from there as KMCH was overcrowded).

"A thorough check was carried out of all the Corporation staff including the ambulance drivers involved in admitting the patient to the hospital," SR Rajagopal, Additional Advocate General, appearing for Chennai Corporation, submitted before the two-member bench comprising Justices R Kirubakaran and VM Velumani.

But there was no information the Corporation could provide on how the elderly man, who was in the custody of the Corporation staff, went missing.

This led to the court observing that there was a lack of coordination between the health department and the Chennai Corporation officials. The bench also wondered who was responsible for the patient after admission if the family members are not allowed to be attendees at the hospital. The court then observed, "There appears to be a lack of coordination between both the departments in admitting the patients."

Adikesavan was picked up on June 11 by the Corporation staff after he tested positive for COVID-19. The Corporation staff is alleged to have misled the family saying the elderly man was admitted at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Only later, it was found that the man had gone missing.

The division bench on Friday sought a detailed report in the case from the city Corporation. The court also wondered whether the Corporation maintained all the records of COVID-19 patients - from testing, transporting and admitting them at the respective hospitals depending on where they stayed.

The counsel for the petitioner B Poongkhulali contended the affidavit never contained any details on the homeless shelters and the mortuaries where inspections, if any, were conducted.

The bench recording the submissions directed the Greater Chennai Corporation officials to file a detailed report of the places covered by them while attempting to track the missing patient, and also share relevant footages. The bench adjourned the plea by a week.

