Chennai records highest daily spike with 1012 COVID-19 cases, eight more die

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai saw a record 1012 new coronavirus cases being added on Wednesday taking the total number here to 17,598. Eight more people died in the city taking the death count to 158.

Among those who died were a 66-year-old and a 47-year-old, both men, who had no comorbidities and passed away at the RGGGH and Kilpauk Medical College respectively. Both the patients were late admissions and died within two days of arriving at the hospital.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old COVID-19 patient from Old Washermenpet too passed away on June 3 at a private hospital near Kattankulathur, according to his family members. However, his death has not been mentioned in the State's health bulletin yet.

The deceased, who was a bank employee, did not have any comorbid condition, said his elder brother.

"He died on June 3 and his body was buried in the evening in the Mint burial ground. We don't know why it has not been mentioned in the bulletin yet," said the brother.

ALSO READ | 25 two-wheelers roped in to disinfect narrow Chennai streets, curb spread of COVID-19

This is not the first time such a lapse has occurred recently. Over the past few weeks, on several occasions, deaths were recorded in the bulletin only a few days after they actually happened.

Royapuram and Tondiarpet both continued to see spikes. Active cases rose to 1435 in Royapuram, while the number of positive cases in Tondiarpet has reached 1242. Teynampet too is seeing a spurt in active cases at 908.

Thirty-one patients from Royapuram have died, 26 from Thiru-vi-ka Nagar, 19 from Teynampet, 16 from Anna Nagar and 15 from Tondiarpet, as of June 2.

The one silver lining is that the number of recovered patients in Chennai is higher at 8506 than the number of active cases, which currently stands at 7805. The mortality rate is 0.8 percent.

On Wednesday, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash inspected KK Salai in Kodambakkam, a new hotspot in division 138, where 58 cases were recorded. Officials have not yet narrowed down on the reason for the sudden outbreak here.



ALSO SEE: