DMK MLA J Anbazhagan tests positive for COVID-19, on ventilator support

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK MLA from Triplicane J Anbazhagan tested positive for coronavirus and is on ventilatory support fighting severe acute respiratory distress for the last two days.

The three-time MLA had been actively engaging in relief distribution as part of the DMK’s Ondrinaivom Vaa initiative, distributing relief materials till as recently as May 27.

The Chepauk MLA is the first legislator to test positive for viral infection in Tamil Nadu.

According to a statement from the Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre on Thursday, the 61-year-old was admitted on June 2. “He was brought in with severe acute respiratory distress and his COVID PCR test was positive at the time of admission,” the statement said.

His condition was initially managed with oxygen therapy through facemask and later he was put on ventilator support as his respiratory distress worsened. “He is currently getting 80% oxygen through the ventilator and his condition remains unchanged for the last 24 hours,” the statement said.

On learning of his condition, DMK president MK Stalin spoke to the MLA’s son Raja and enquired about his health, party sources said. Anbazhagan was elected to the State Assembly from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency in 2011 and 2016 and from T Nagar in 2001.

He has been in active politics for the last four decades, his father Jeyaraman having been one of the frontline functionaries of the DMK since the party’s launch in 1949. Anbazhagan’s 40-year-old son Raja works in the party’s youth wing.