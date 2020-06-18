Meat and fish shops to remain shut in Chennai during lockdown from June 19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It sure is going to be a complete lockdown for meat and fish lovers in the Chennai.

All meat and fish shops within the city corporation limits will remain shut during the intensified lockdown from June 19 to 30, according to a late-evening statement by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The city corporation's slaughterhouses in Perambur, Villivakkam, Kallikuppam and Saidapet will also remain shut during this period, the statement issued on Thursday said.

Since the relaxation after the earlier lockdown, the city corporation has been sealing meat shops and other shops in the city that failed to enforce social distancing norms. It had also issued showcause notices to several shops which it felt were increasing the risk of COVID-19 spreading.

The Corporation also recently asked shops along the MKN road, the Alandur market area and the Arya Gowda road to close down to reduce the spread after several infections were traced back to the hubs.

The measures come even as the TN government had announced relaxations to their original government order issued. The relaxations announced on Wednesday were as follows: