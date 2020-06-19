COVID-19 containment zones in Chennai now down to 64, here’s the full list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Chennai has come down to 64, with six Corporation zones no longer featuring in the list.

They are Thiruvottriyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Valsaravakkam, Alandur and Adyar.

Tondiarpet has the most active containment zones with 24, while Kodambakkam has 15.

The Corporation’s health department officials said the removed containment zones did not have any case for 14 days and hence were taken off the list.

“As per the new guidelines, only if a street has five primary COVID-19 cases or 20 positive contacts would it be sealed or come under containment,” the official said.

Earlier, the civic body had about 1050 containment zones. Then it came down to 200 and again rose to 369, before it fell to 64.

Here's the full list: