STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

24 more test positive for coronavirus in Chennai's Koyambedu market

So, far around 50 people have tested positive due to their connection with Koyambedu market. On Friday  alone, 12 people had tested positive.

Published: 03rd May 2020 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Koyambedu market

An inside view of Koyambedu vegetable market earlier this month | Shiba Prasad Sahu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty four persons have tested COVID-19 positive in Ashok Nagar 11th street, adding to the Koyambedu cluster that is growing by the day.

Two of these twenty four people are retail vendors who went to Koyambedu to buy vegetables and were later found positive. Corporation officials then tested the contacts of these two retail vendors including their customers, finding that another 22 of them have tested positive, said officials.

ALSO READ | Koyambedu: Pandora’s box opened

“These two retail vendors are first-time vendors. They had not been selling vegetables before this but looking at the demand during the lockdown, they decided to turn vegetable vendors, procuring produce from Koyambedu market,” said a corporation official.

However, all of them are stable and have no reason to be worried, the official added.

So, far around 50 people have tested positive due to their connection with Koyambedu market. On Friday  alone, 12 people had tested positive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai coronavirus cases Koyambedu covid-19 Coronavirus cases COVID-19
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp