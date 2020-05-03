24 more test positive for coronavirus in Chennai's Koyambedu market

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty four persons have tested COVID-19 positive in Ashok Nagar 11th street, adding to the Koyambedu cluster that is growing by the day.

Two of these twenty four people are retail vendors who went to Koyambedu to buy vegetables and were later found positive. Corporation officials then tested the contacts of these two retail vendors including their customers, finding that another 22 of them have tested positive, said officials.

“These two retail vendors are first-time vendors. They had not been selling vegetables before this but looking at the demand during the lockdown, they decided to turn vegetable vendors, procuring produce from Koyambedu market,” said a corporation official.

However, all of them are stable and have no reason to be worried, the official added.

So, far around 50 people have tested positive due to their connection with Koyambedu market. On Friday alone, 12 people had tested positive.