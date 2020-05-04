STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Amma canteen, Aavin milk plant staff test positive for COVID-19 in Chennai

The patient, a 52-year-old woman is a long time worker employed at the Amma Canteen in Triplicane, inside the containment zone. 

Published: 04th May 2020 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amma canteen, which was one of the few establishments that were allowed to operate every day even during the intense lockdown, witnessed a positive case for COVID-19 on Sunday. 

The patient, a 52-year-old woman is a long time worker employed at the Amma Canteen in Triplicane, inside the containment zone. 

"After we got the news on Sunday evening, we shut that Amma canteen on Gajapathy Lala street within two hours. We are currently tracing her contacts and all the workers of that Amma canteen will be tested for COVID-19," said a senior official. 

READ| COVID-19 crisis: Where is space for home quarantine in cities?

In another incident, two staff have been tested positive for COVID-19 at the Aavin milk unit in Madhavaram. 

Aavin officials denied any disruption of milk supply in any parts of Chennai. "After an employee suffered a fever, other workers have been prevented from entering into the Madhavaram plant. The plant is in operational with full capacity," said a senior officer. 

However, residents of North Chennai said they either received milk very late or did on receive at all, on Monday. 

"Many workers refused to collect milk from Madhavaram milk unit and instead picked the packets from Ambattur milk unit on Monday. That is why it was delayed in a lot of places. Madhavaram Aavin milk unit supplies 90per cent of the milk to North Chennai and 10 per cent, to Central Chennai. Both the regions will be affected," said SA Ponnusamy, state president, Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Welfare Association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amma Canteen Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp