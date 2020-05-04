Amma canteen, Aavin milk plant staff test positive for COVID-19 in Chennai

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amma canteen, which was one of the few establishments that were allowed to operate every day even during the intense lockdown, witnessed a positive case for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The patient, a 52-year-old woman is a long time worker employed at the Amma Canteen in Triplicane, inside the containment zone.

"After we got the news on Sunday evening, we shut that Amma canteen on Gajapathy Lala street within two hours. We are currently tracing her contacts and all the workers of that Amma canteen will be tested for COVID-19," said a senior official.

In another incident, two staff have been tested positive for COVID-19 at the Aavin milk unit in Madhavaram.

Aavin officials denied any disruption of milk supply in any parts of Chennai. "After an employee suffered a fever, other workers have been prevented from entering into the Madhavaram plant. The plant is in operational with full capacity," said a senior officer.

However, residents of North Chennai said they either received milk very late or did on receive at all, on Monday.

"Many workers refused to collect milk from Madhavaram milk unit and instead picked the packets from Ambattur milk unit on Monday. That is why it was delayed in a lot of places. Madhavaram Aavin milk unit supplies 90per cent of the milk to North Chennai and 10 per cent, to Central Chennai. Both the regions will be affected," said SA Ponnusamy, state president, Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Welfare Association.