IPS officer monitoring sales at Koyambedu market tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A deputy commissioner of police in Chennai tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

According to a senior police officer who confirmed the news, the deputy commissioner has been actively involved in supervising sales at the Koyambedu market since the lockdown.

Police said it's not clear from whom he had contracted the virus. His family members and immediate subordinates are being tested by health officials.

Meanwhile, four other personnel associated with the police - an intelligence unit member, two drivers of station inspectors and a constable who was the driver of another deputy commissioner of police - have also tested positive for COVID-19.