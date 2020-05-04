Single-day spike: 114 COVID-19 cases from Koyambedu cluster in Cuddalore, 39 in Villupuram

Nirupa Sampath By

CUDDALORE: A record 114 workers and traders at the Koyambedu market belonging to Cuddalore district have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

So far, the district has recorded 129 COVID-19 cases from the Koyambedu cluster alone, taking the overall number to 160 on Monday.

All the patients have been admitted at the Rajah Muthiah Medical College Hospital in Chidambaram.



As per official data from the Health Department, Cuddalore district recorded 107 COVID-19 cases on Monday morning. As many as 15 cases were reported on Sunday and seven were reported on Saturday.

Hence, the total number of COVID-19 cases from the Koyambedu cluster alone has reached 129 in Cuddalore district and the district toll has spiked to 160 till Monday, confirmed officials.



Further, a higher official from the Health Department said, "Nearly 700 workers and traders from Koyambedu cluster have reached Cuddalore. Tests for 430 persons are still pending. We are tracking the contacts of these workers to contain the infection."

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring Villupuram district, 39 persons connected to Chennai's Koyambedu vegetable market tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. This is the highest single-day rise in cases in the district so far. Until Sunday, already 37 people connected to the Koyambedu market had tested positive for the virus in Villupuram district.

Most of them are workers from the market who returned to their native villages or traders who visited the market. District administration sources said nearly 500 people connected with the Koyambedu market and their family members are quarantined.

The special nodal officer for the COVID-19 crisis Dr J Radhakrishnan said a list of nearly 7700 people associated with the Koyambedu cluster has been sent to various district administrations for identification and isolation.

“The rise in cases is due to focused testing of people from the cluster across all districts. People need not fear seeing the increase in numbers,” he said.