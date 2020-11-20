Mastering burglary via YouTube tutorials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Internet literally in our pockets, thanks to smartphones, it has become easy to learn everything. YouTube is a preferred platform for many of us to learn things like cooking delicious meals to fixing minor things in the house. Recently, two men took YouTube tutorials to learn on how to become robbers.

After learning the craft, they went on a spree in Avadi and Thiruninravur, until their luck ran out and they were arrested by Pattabiram police. The accused were identified as Jenuson (25) and Pradip (26) of Padappai. Police said that they were secured during a vehicle check on Tuesday night and investigation revealed that the duo were behind a series of robberies apart from a number of house break-ins.

A two-wheeler and 15 sovereigns were recovered from them. During the inquiry, police found out Jenuson was a Sri Lankan national. On information, Q branch police reached Pattabiram station and conducted inquiries with Jenuson. However, since all his documents were valid he was handed over to Pattabiram police and both were remanded in judicial custody.

Phones snatched

Meanwhile, Pulianthope police have launched hunt for a duo who snatched phones from two pedestrians on Wednesday. Rajendran of KM Garden who was on his way to a tea shop was relieved off his phone by a bike-borne duo in the morning. Similarly, Govindarajan (33) of Thattankulam, a conservancy worker, was walking home around the same time when two men on a bike snatched his phone. Pulianthope police have launched a hunt for the duo with help of CCTV footage.