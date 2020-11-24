STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Cyclone Nivar: All three ports in Chennai shut down, airport declares high alert

Chennai, Kamarajar and Kattupalli Ports have asked cargo vessels to vacate the premises. Chennai Port chairman P Raveendran told Express that four cargo vessels are now being shifted to the high seas.

Published: 24th November 2020 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

Kasimedu, Cyclone Nivar

High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: All three major ports in and around Chennai hoisted level 6 warning signals and shut their gates for operations as Chennai braces for Cyclone Nivar which is expected to make landfall on Wednesday.

Of the 11 cyclone warnings, Level 6 signifies that a deep depression has transformed into a cyclonic storm and is likely to cross the coast keeping port at the right.

Chennai, Kamarajar and Kattupalli Ports have asked cargo vessels docked in the port to vacate the premises. Chennai Port chairman P Raveendran told The New Indian Express that four cargo vessels are now being shifted to the high seas one by one in order to ensure safety of the vessels and port facilities.

Smaller vessels belonging to the Coast Guard, Indian Navy and National Institute of Ocean Technology are being accommodated in the Jawahar Dock or Boat Basin area of the port, he said.

ALSO READ: Kalpakkam's MAPS activates protection machinery as Cyclone Nivar approaches

Based on the severity of the cyclone, steps are being taken to secure all the shore cranes, gantry cranes and other equipment used for operations inside the port. Instructions have been passed on to all the Container Freight Stations and Inland Container Depots not to send any container laden vehicles to the port after 6pm. Once all the vehicles which are left on the road and moving to the port are received inside, the gates of the port will be closed.

Kamarajar Port chairman Sunil Paliwal told The New Indian Express that the port will be sending all the vessels out by evening. Paliwal said that there are three cargo vessels at the port at present and two of them will sail out while one will be moved to outer anchorage if it fails to offload the cargo. Similarly, four vessels are anchored outside the port. The harbour craft are filled with fuel and the cranes in the port are at resting position. Kamarajar Port will not allow any vessels till the landing of the cyclone, he said.

Meanwhile, Chennai Airport has declared a high alert as it braces for the cyclone. A high level virtual meeting was held on Tuesday where the Chennai Airport director highlighted the steps taken in
preparation for Cyclone Nivar. An airport spokesman said that a special control room has been set up.

Three flights have been cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions. All the three were operated by IndiGo. Two of them  were to land from Kochi (9.15 pm) and Trichy (11.25 pm). Similarly, a flight from Chennai to Trichy at 8.35 pm was also cancelled, a Chennai airport spokesman said.

Five flights cancelled from Tiruchy airport today

Indigo flights to and from the Tiruchy International Airport on Wednesday were cancelled ahead of Cyclone Nivar.

The flights cancelled are:

  • 6E7143/6E7144 (Chennai), 

  • 6E7234/6E7307(Bengaluru), 

  • 6E8416/6E8223(Chennai to Dubai), 

  • 6E2423/6E2289(Bengaluru) 

  • 6E7215/6E7151 (Chennai)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Nivar chennai Chennai airport Chennai Port Kamarajar port
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp