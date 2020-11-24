Indian Navy ready to combat Cyclone Nivar fallout in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five flood relief teams and one diving team of the Indian Navy are ready for deployment in Chennai to combat the effects of Cyclone Nivar in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, according to a release.

One flood relief team each is on standby at the Naval Detachment in Nagapattinam and Rameswaram and Air Station INS Parundu.

One ship, INS Jyoti, has been deployed from Visakhapatnam, with Humanitarian and Disaster Relief (HADR) and diving teams to render assistance as required along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

coasts.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard has deployed four offshore patrol vessels at sea as part of disaster relief configuration for assistance to fishermen or merchant vessels. It has also kept two helicopters on standby for immediate launch post landfall for rescue and relief efforts.

Three Dornier aircraft have also been kept on standby at Visakhapatnam for launch post landfall. Meanwhile, 15 disaster relief teams are ready for assisting the state or district administrations.

The Coast Guard is also liaising with the department of fisheries for ensuring the safety of all fishing boats and fishermen. All fishing boats have been advised to return to harbour, a release said.