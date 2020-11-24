STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Indian Navy ready to combat Cyclone Nivar fallout in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

INS Jyoti has been deployed from Visakhapatnam with Humanitarian and Disaster Relief (HADR) and diving teams to render assistance as required along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts

Published: 24th November 2020 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

tide

Rough tides with drizzling rain, and dark clouds loom near Marina as Cyclone Nivar approaches the shore. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five flood relief teams and one diving team of the Indian Navy are ready for deployment in Chennai to combat the effects of Cyclone Nivar in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, according to a release.

One flood relief team each is on standby at the Naval Detachment in Nagapattinam and Rameswaram and Air Station INS Parundu.

One ship, INS Jyoti, has been deployed from Visakhapatnam, with Humanitarian and Disaster Relief (HADR) and diving teams to render assistance as required along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry
coasts.

ALSO READ: Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard has deployed four offshore patrol vessels at sea as part of disaster relief configuration for assistance to fishermen or merchant vessels. It has also kept two helicopters on standby for immediate launch post landfall for rescue and relief efforts.

Three Dornier aircraft have also been kept on standby at Visakhapatnam for launch post landfall. Meanwhile, 15 disaster relief teams are ready for assisting the state or district administrations.

The Coast Guard is also liaising with the department of fisheries for ensuring the safety of all fishing boats and fishermen. All fishing boats have been advised to return to harbour, a release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Nivar Indian Navy chennai
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp