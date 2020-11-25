STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Cyclone Nivar: Chennai Corporation uses high-tech machines to avert flooding

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister lauded the efforts taken by the civic body to battle the cyclone

Published: 25th November 2020 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

One of the high-tech machines used by staff of the Chennai Corporation (Photo | Express)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Cyclone Nivar bringing heavy rainfall, the Chennai Corporation has adopted newer technologies to avert flooding and water stagnation.

The civic body also newly deployed a three-wheeled automated tree-cutter machine in several parts of the city. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami tweeted a video of the machine moving on a city road.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister also shared images of robotic machines fitted to mini-tractors to lift garbage, aquatic weed harvester to remove weeds from water bodies and amphibians used to remove silt from the canals.

"High tech machines are being used to remove water stagnation at the flood prone localities along the water channels such as Velachery, Adyar and Mambalam," Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami posted, tweeting the pictures. "Hats off to the staff working tirelessly," he lauded the civic body staff.

Corporation officials said that these machines were put to use throughout the night to make way for smooth flow of water.

Follow Cyclone Nivar live updates here

"We have deployed amphibians and robotics machines to remove silt in water bodies in almost all the zones. These machines were all working throughout the night with two officials present," a Corporation official said.

The robotic tractor was used at the Mambalam canal, while the Adyar Creek was being dredged using an amphibian.

Officials said that they had deployed 'Super Recyclers" which are fitted into huge tankers.

"They also have very broad pipes and more powerful motors unlike the normal sewage removal machines used in the city. Up to 12,000 litres of water can be sucked out in about 20 minutes with these machines," the official said, adding that in most of the broad roads, they use this machine and less manual work was involved.

The civic body has distributed six motorized tree-cutters in the city. "Three have been given to the central zone, two to the north zone and one to the south zone," the official said.

The machines were used in several areas such as Adyar, Nungambakkam and Ashok Nagar where many trees fell. A total of 52 trees had fallen down on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Nivar chennai Chennai Corporation
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp