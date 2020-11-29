STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Alleging side-effects from Covishield vaccine trials, Chennai-based volunteer seeks Rs 5 crore compensation

The 40-year-old man has allegedly gone through severe trauma after he was diagnosed with 'acute neuro encephalopathy'.

Published: 29th November 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

A volunteer receives an injection at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg, as part of Africa's first participation in a COVID-19 vaccine trial developed at the University of Oxford in Britain. (File | AP)

For representational purpose. (File photo | AP)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man from Chennai, who was a participant in the Covishield vaccine trials for Covid-19, manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), has sought Rs. 5 crore compensation for allegedly suffering from serious 'neurological' side-effects after taking the experimental doses.

A law firm representing the participant has sent a notice to SII seeking compensation while the Drugs Controller General of India and the institutional ethics committee at the implementation site at Sri Ramachandra Medical University in Porur are investigating if the adverse event as claimed to have been suffered by a COVID-19 vaccine trial participant in Chennai are related to the shot administered to him.

ALSO READ | New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru

Covishield is jointly developed by Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca, and is also touted to be the frontrunner among other vaccines. SII has a tie-up with Oxford and AstraZeneca pharma company for the manufacturing of a billion doses in India.

The law firm has also sent the legal notice to Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research, Drugs Controller General of India, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, CEO, AstraZeneca, Professor Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator, Oxford Vaccine Trial and Vice-Chancellor of Sri Ramachandra Higher Education and Research.

According to the notice by the law firm, the patient has allegedly gone through severe trauma after he was diagnosed with “Acute Neuro Encephalopathy” which is allegedly an extreme side-effect of the vaccine that he took on October 1.

“Our client’s wife states that he is still not stable, has severe mood swings, has problems with comprehending and focusing on things, and is finding it difficult to even do simple routine things like making online payments, leave alone focusing on work-related matters,” the notice read.

The patient has alleged that even after a month of severe adverse reaction to the vaccine, the DCGI, ICMR, and SII allegedly did not get in touch with him for a follow-up and the notice alleged that this was against WHO standards.

Apart from financial compensation, the patient has also sought that “the testing, manufacturing and the distribution of the vaccine should also be stopped immediately.”

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India issued a statement saying, "SII is sympathetic with volunteer’s medical condition, there's absolutely no correlation with vaccine trial & his medical condition. He's falsely laying blame for his medical problems on trial. It is evident that the intention behind spreading of such malicious information is an oblique pecuniary motive. We will seek damages in excess of Rs 100 crores for the same and will defend such malicious claims".

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of Ramachandra Institute, said the hospital is not making any comments as the issue is sub-judice.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is reportedly investigating the claims of the volunteer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covishield vaccine trials COVID vaccine trials Serum Institute of India Astrazeneca Chennai volunteer
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Rajaraman. V
    The complainant reported by the candidate for Civic vaccine may be motivated by vested individual or group to spoil largest benefits waiting to humanity.
    17 hours ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers raise slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ask Centre to hold meeting with us, without any conditions: Farmers
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
One year of MVA government: Uddhav Thackeray firmly in saddle despite troubles from BJP
Gallery
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson stepped through the ropes in his signature black trunks and heard the opening bell in a boxing ring for the first time in 15 years. (Photo | AP)
Mike Tyson returns to boxing ring after 15 years to face Roy Jones Jr
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp