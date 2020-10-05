Covid-19: Chennai sees three-fold increase in containment zones

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city on Monday saw a three-fold rise in the number of containment zones. While there were 10 containment zones on Sunday, the number rose to 36 on Monday, data from the municipal corporation said.

Ambattur alone has 16 containment zones, the highest in the city, the data further said. It may be noted that the locality did not have any containment zones on Sunday.

Alandur and Adyar reported four containment zones each, Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar and Kodambakkam have three each, Teynampet and Sholinganallur zones have two each and one each in Anna Nagar and Valasaravakkam.

If a street is declared a containment zone, it is barricaded completely on both the end barring entry or exit.