Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Hospital records zero COVID deaths in 24 hours for 2nd time in four days

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai recorded zero COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours for the second time in four days from 8 am on October 26 to 8 am on October 27.

Earlier, it had recorded zero deaths from 8 am on October 23 to 8 am on October 24. From being a hospital recording the most number of deaths in the initial stages, it has now achieved this remarkable feat.

Doctors said early admissions, multi-pronged approach in treatment and several other initiatives taken by the hospital were among the reasons for achieving zero COVID-19 deaths.

“To start with, we had a zero-delay casualty. The outpatient department was divided into two with one for positive patients and the other for suspected cases and clinically symptomatic patients,” said Dean of RGGGH Dr E Theranirajan. He added that this helped in stabilizing patients and those with low oxygen levels got immediate attention.

A help desk was set up by the hospital, says Dr Theranirajan, which helped in addressing the conditions of patients.

“We also introduced a pre-intimation number and shared it with the Corporation and ambulance drivers. So they were able to tell exactly how many patients would be coming and the bed facilities were prepared before the patient’s arrival to the hospital,” added Dr Theranirajan.

The dean added that the protocols for treatment were uniform for all doctors and the powers were decentralized. “We allowed MBBS doctors also to be part of the treatment and it was not just speciality doctors handling the patients,” he said.

He added that the deaths were audited daily and it helped the doctors learn and analyze how to prevent further deaths and complications. “This helped in addressing the problems and improvising treatment. This is a new disease for the entire world and doctors too learn from their treatment experience,” said the dean.

Infrastructure wise, the tower-3 of the hospital is equipped with 240 oxygen points. “The first floor of the hospital had 120 beds, while the second floor was for those suspected to have the virus. Three floors in the rheumatology block had well-equipped ICU beds too,” said the dean.