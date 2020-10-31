STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

95 percent of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3 percent active cases in city

Meanwhile, the civic body and city police are expected to up the vigil ahead of Deepavali. Public health experts too have warned people to be cautious of the virus and not let their guard down.

Published: 31st October 2020 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, thermal screeners, COVID 19, fever

The positivity rate is around 6 per cent, which is a good sign, said an official (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ninety-five percent of COVID-19 patients in Chennai have been discharged as of October 31 while the number of active cases in the city is now just three percent.

Almost all the corporation zones have a discharge rate of 95 percent and above while in Sholinganallur, 97 percent of patients have been discharged.  

With the city now recording around 700 cases daily, corporation officials say the figure can go down further if this trend continues.

“Around 12,000 people are being tested every day in the city and the positivity rate too is around 6 percent, which is a good sign,” said an official with the corporation’s public health department.

Experts have said that a positivity rate of five or below indicates that the spread has been contained well.

While the city’s cases and positivity rate have come down, the number of people attending fever camps has come down as well.

ALSO READ: Dialysis for COVID-19 patients? Chennai's govt hospitals did it free of cost for 757 of them

On October 30, about 14,463 people attended the fever camp, which is lower than the daily average of about 20,000 people attending the camp in October.

However, so far, about 40 percent of the city’s population have attended the fever camps. In the 65,025 camps held so far, a total of 32,51,196 people have attended.

Among those who attended, the civic body has identified a total of 1,83,868 people with influenza like illnesses and only 28,092 people tested positive out of that.

Corporation officials said that the number of deaths has drastically reduced in Chennai which is a good sign. “There have been days when the city recorded cases in single digits. Early diagnosis from fever camps could be one of the major reasons for that,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the civic body and city police are expected to up the vigil ahead of Deepavali. “People are requested to comply with COVID-19 safety norms during the festive season. That will help in containing the spread,” the official said.

Public health experts too have warned people to be cautious of the virus and not let their guard down. “People must take this virus seriously. Poor masks compliance and lack of distancing may lead to resurgence in the State,” tweeted Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, Deputy Director, Indian Council of Medical Research–National Institute of Epidemiology.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Chennai
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 26 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. (Photo | AP)
Mediterranean horror: At least 27 dead as massive earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece; triggers minor Tsunami
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp