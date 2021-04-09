TN assembly polls: Repoll likely in booth No 92-M in Velachery constituency 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Election Commission is likely to order a repoll for a booth in the Velachery Assembly constituency because two electronic voting machines (EVM)s and a VVPAT machine were allegedly transported in violation of norms.

On April 6, three men were caught by the public on the Velachery-Taramani road carrying two EVMs and a VVPAT machine on two-wheelers. An inquiry revealed that the machines were from the 92-M booth of DAV School in Velachery and the trio were Chennai Corporation staff on poll duty.

Following complaints from Congress and DMK on unauthorised transportation of EVMs and a VVPAT machine, the Chennai Corporation suspended the staff involved.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said that while two EVMs are unused spares, the VVPAT machine was used for 50 minutes. "About 15 votes were recorded in the VVPAT machine before it was replaced due to a technical snag. The incident is a grave violation of the Election Commission's standard operating procedures," he added.

"EVMs and VVPATs cannot be carried on a two-wheeler under any circumstances. A detailed report has been sent to the poll panel, which will decide on conducting a repoll in the booth. Observers also sent separate reports to the EC," Sahoo further said.

When asked about the possibility of a repoll in other booths, Sahoo said a detailed account summary on voting has been sent to the Commission. "If any mismatch of votes is found in documents at the booths, the EC may decide on a repoll," he said.

Official sources told Express that an order for repoll at booth 92-M in Velachery and a few others is expected. The 92-M booth has a total of 540 votes, of which 220 were polled.