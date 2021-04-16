STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Actor Vivekh's heart attack severe, not related to COVID-19 vaccination: Hospital

The actor took the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday at the Government Omandurar Hospital and also urged others to come forward to take it

Published: 16th April 2021 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Vivekh had taken the COVID-19 vaccination at Government Omandurar Hospital on Thursday. (File | EPS)

Actor Vivekh had taken the COVID-19 vaccination at Government Omandurar Hospital on Thursday. (File | EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Vivekh, who suffered a heart attack on Friday, had a 100% blood clot in his left artery and it may not be related to Covid vaccination, said Dr Raju Sivasamy, vice-president of SIMS hospitals.

Addressing reporters here, Dr Sivasamy said what the 59-year-old actor suffered was a separate cardiac event called “ventricular fibrillation”, resulting in decreased supply of blood to the brain.

“This is actor Vivekh’s first attack. It is a severe one. We have done an angiogram, followed by angioplasty, and have placed a stent. He is presently critical, in the ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) and it may take at least 24 hours for him to improve,” said Dr Sivasamy.

He said that Vivekh’s family members brought him to the hospital on Friday morning in an unconscious state at 11 am. “He was immediately attended to by the emergency and cardiology doctors. This is a pure cardiac issue, and we have done gene-testing and CT scan, which showed no involvement of Covid,” added Sivasamy.

The hospital bulletin, signed by its Medical Services Director Dr Vijaykumar, said that Vivekh suffered an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock, terming it a separate event that may not be due to Covid vaccination.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, after discussing with the doctors part of treatment, said that the doctors have done multiple tests and no link to Covid was established.

“On Thursday, 830 people got Covaxin in Omandurar Government Hospital, including Vivekh. Today also many have taken and totally 5.6 lakh people have taken Covaxin. We have not observed such adverse effects and it is not related to the vaccine,” reiterated Radhakrishnan.

He said that a hundred percent block does not form one day after vaccination. “On behalf of the health department, we want him to recover first. He himself came forward to take up the vaccine with a good intuition to spread awareness, and for his safety. We want him to get well soon,” Radhakrishnan said.

Actor Vivekh, after taking his vaccine on Thursday, had said that both Covaxin and Covishield were safe and people must come forward to take them.

Radhakrishnan too urged people to cast away their fears and come forward to take the vaccine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Actor Vivek Heart Attack chennai
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp