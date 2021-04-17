Actor Vivekh passes away in Chennai after suffering heart attack

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Vivekh, who suffered a heart attack on Friday, passed away on Saturday at 4.35 am, a hospital spokesperson said.

He was 59.

The veteran actor was admitted to the hospital on Friday following a cardiac arrest.

The hospital officials said that the actor had a hundred percent block in his left artery and added that it 'may not be related to the Covid vaccination' he had taken on Thursday.

Addressing reporters, Dr. Raju Sivasamy, vice-president of SIMS hospitals, had said earlier what the 59-year-old actor suffered was a separate cardiac event called “ventricular fibrillation”, resulting in decreased supply of blood to the brain.

Vivekh, a veteran of over 200 films, underwent angioplasty surgery at the hospital and was on ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) in the ICU.

Celebrities and ministers have taken to Twitter to share their condolences at the passing of the Padma Shree awardee.

I am deeply saddened about the passing of Padma Shri Dr Vivek. He will be cherished for his outstanding performance in Cinema, concern for nature & as a social activist. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family & friends. May he rest in peace.@Actor_Vivek #ripvivek pic.twitter.com/DzHlWDoo2W — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) April 17, 2021

My heart and soul refuses to believe the fact that our Vivek sir is no more..

What an extraordinary artist and a human we had lost..

My heartfelt condolences to his close knit family..#RIPVivekSir — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) April 17, 2021

Ahhh.. #vivek ...gone too soon dear friend ..thank you for planting thoughts n trees ...thank you for entertaining and empowering us with your wit and humour..will miss you...RIP pic.twitter.com/oyoOkx8G9q — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 17, 2021

Not able to believe this... He made us laugh, he educated us through his performances, he cared for this world and helped teach us how to take care of it.

There will never be another like you sir.

We will miss you.

Rest in peace @Actor_Vivek sir#ripvivek pic.twitter.com/3JXfRkn3T2 — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) April 17, 2021

#Vivek Sir

Shocking n still unable to believe that this legend is no more

Memories of Working with him in Mkumaran will always be treasured

Deep condolences to the family — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) April 17, 2021

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam said, "Actor Vivekh spread many ideas of social reform through films. He also played an important role in tree plantation drives. His demise is a great loss to this community and Tamil Film Industry."

On his sudden demise, actor Indhuja Ravichandran said that he was just "about to inform his directoral debut next week. I was approached by him to pay a lead role."

The actor made his debut in K Balachander's Manadhil Urudhi Vendum in 1987. Over the years, he had developed a unique brand of humour that coupled social messaging with comedy.

He was last seen alongside Harish Kalyan in 2020's Dharala Prabhu.

Vivekh was set to feature in Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, starring Vijay Sethupathi, and Shankar's Indian 2 when he passed away.

Fondly known as the Chinna Kalaivanar, Vivekh was also known for his eco-awareness that stemmed his drive to plant 1 billion saplings across the State.

Actor Vivekh is survived by his wife and two daughters.

