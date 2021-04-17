STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Vivekh passes away in Chennai after suffering heart attack

The veteran actor had a hundred-percent blood clot in his left artery, hospital officials said, adding that it may not be related to Covid vaccination. 

Published: 17th April 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 09:27 PM

Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning

Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Vivekh, who suffered a heart attack on Friday, passed away on Saturday at 4.35 am, a hospital spokesperson said.

He was 59. 

The veteran actor was admitted to the hospital on Friday following a cardiac arrest. 

The hospital officials said that the actor had a hundred percent block in his left artery and added that it 'may not be related to the Covid vaccination' he had taken on Thursday.

Addressing reporters, Dr. Raju Sivasamy, vice-president of SIMS hospitals, had said earlier what the 59-year-old actor suffered was a separate cardiac event called “ventricular fibrillation”, resulting in decreased supply of blood to the brain.

Vivekh, a veteran of over 200 films, underwent angioplasty surgery at the hospital and was on ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) in the ICU. 

Celebrities and ministers have taken to Twitter to share their condolences at the passing of the Padma Shree awardee. 

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam said, "Actor Vivekh spread many ideas of social reform through films. He also played an important role in tree plantation drives. His demise is a great loss to this community and Tamil Film Industry."

On his sudden demise, actor Indhuja Ravichandran said that he was just "about to inform his directoral debut next week. I was approached by him to pay a lead role."

The actor made his debut in K Balachander's Manadhil Urudhi Vendum in 1987. Over the years, he had developed a unique brand of humour that coupled social messaging with comedy.

SEE PICS | RIP Vivekh: Here are some rare snaps of Chinna Kalaivanar

He was last seen alongside Harish Kalyan in 2020's Dharala Prabhu.

Vivekh was set to feature in Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, starring Vijay Sethupathi, and Shankar's Indian 2 when he passed away.

Fondly known as the Chinna Kalaivanar, Vivekh was also known for his eco-awareness that stemmed his drive to plant 1 billion saplings across the State.

Actor Vivekh is survived by his wife and two daughters. 

WATCH:

