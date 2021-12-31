Hopeful of resolving Chennai water stagnation issue ahead of next rainy season: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday exuded confidence that the government headed by him would resolve the water stagnation issues in Chennai ahead of the next rainy season.

Answering queries of reporters while inspecting the rain-affected areas in the city, the Chief Minister said, "During the past 10 years, those who were in power had ruined everything. Now, we don't want to criticise that. We have been engaging ourselves in setting right the stagnation of water and we have the confidence that it can be achieved ahead of the next rainy season. Works are going on in this regard."

ALSO READ: Waterlogging issue in Chennai will be resolved by Friday evening: MK Stalin

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said on Thursday alone, various parts of Chennai had received more than 20 cm of rain and every official is working overtime to restore normalcy.

Asked whether the Union government would be requested to install sophisticated equipment to predict rains accurately at the meteorological centre at Chennai, Stalin said the state would convey this view.

On Friday, the Chief Minister visited Seethammal Colony, Dr Giriappa Roa, Thirumalai Pillai Road-Bazulla Road junction where works on evacuating water stagnation were going on. On Thursday night, the Chief Minister, on returning from Trichy at around midnight, inspected the ongoing relief work at Poonamallee High Road, Periamedu Sydenhams Road, and Prakasam Road junction at Parrys Coroner. He also visited Ripon Building and held discussions with the Corporation Commissioner and other officials about the immediate relief work to be done.

During the inspections, ministers KN Nehru, V Senthil Balaji, PK Sekar Babu, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and senior officials were present.