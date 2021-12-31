STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Hopeful of resolving Chennai water stagnation issue ahead of next rainy season: Stalin

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said on Thursday alone, various parts of Chennai had received more than 20 cm of rain and every official is working overtime to restore normalcy

Published: 31st December 2021 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Flooded bazaar road due to heavy rain at Saidapet in Chennai

Flooded Bazaar Road due to heavy rain at Saidapet in Chennai. (Photo| Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday exuded confidence that the government headed by him would resolve the water stagnation issues in Chennai ahead of the next rainy season.

Answering queries of reporters while inspecting the rain-affected areas in the city, the Chief Minister said, "During the past 10 years, those who were in power had ruined everything. Now, we don't want to criticise that. We have been engaging ourselves in setting right the stagnation of water and we have the confidence that it can be achieved ahead of the next rainy season. Works are going on in this regard."

ALSO READ: Waterlogging issue in Chennai will be resolved by Friday evening: MK Stalin

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said on Thursday alone, various parts of Chennai had received more than 20 cm of rain and every official is working overtime to restore normalcy.

Asked whether the Union government would be requested to install sophisticated equipment to predict rains accurately at the meteorological centre at Chennai, Stalin said the state would convey this view.

On Friday, the Chief Minister visited Seethammal Colony, Dr Giriappa Roa, Thirumalai Pillai Road-Bazulla Road junction where works on evacuating water stagnation were going on. On Thursday night, the Chief Minister, on returning from Trichy at around midnight, inspected the ongoing relief work at Poonamallee High Road, Periamedu Sydenhams Road, and Prakasam Road junction at Parrys Coroner. He also visited Ripon Building and held discussions with the Corporation Commissioner and other officials about the immediate relief work to be done.

During the inspections, ministers KN Nehru, V Senthil Balaji, PK Sekar Babu, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and senior officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai rains MK Stalin
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp