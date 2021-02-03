Jafferkhanpet residents seek permanent solution to stop sewage overflow

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Mangayar Nagar in Jafferkhanpet have been forced live in a stinky environment amidst disease-spreading mosquitoes as the sewage that has overflowed into their locality has not been cleared. Even stepping out of home has been made difficult, they say.

“We have reported the sewage overflow and the groundwater contamination several times now. We suspect the source of the sewage is a popular theatre complex right opposite the street. Despite our complaints, the officials remain tightlipped,” said P Lakshmi, a resident.

After the officials were intimated about the issue, the sewage water was cleared on Tuesday night. However, the residents say that the issue keeps repeating and a permanent solution needs to be found.

“Every time we make repeated appeals, Corporation workers clear the drainage water, which again floods the street a couple of days later.

The officials do not reveal the cause of the overflow,” said R Krishna, another resident. Krishna noted that many people in the locality had fallen sick because of the sewage overflow. “Many cases of dengue, malaria and other diseases have been reported here.

Further, the unbearable stench and the mosquitoes make it harder for us to even step out of the house,” Krishna added. An official responded saying that the sewage in the area was being cleared from time to time and that they were working to find out the cause of the overflow.