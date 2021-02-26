STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu elections: Chennai corporation issues directions for Model Code of Conduct

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said that defacement of government and private property including all wall writings, posters, cutouts, hoardings, banners and flags shall be removed

Tamil Nadu, Elections

A worker displaying flags of several political parties in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has issued directions for the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections whose dates were announced on Friday.

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash on Friday said that defacement of government and private property including all wall writings, posters, cutouts, hoardings, banners and flags shall be removed after the announcement of elections.

“Defacement of public property and misuse of public space including political advertisements in railway stations, bus stands, roadways, government buses, electric, telephones, local body buildings shall be removed within 48 hours from the announcement of elections,” said Prakash.

He added that defacement of private property including all advertisements displayed, subject to local law and court directions if any, shall be removed within 72 hours from the announcement of elections.

This will be the first state elections in Tamil Nadu without the two political stalwarts M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

