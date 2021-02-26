EC sets the ball rolling for Assembly elections in TN, polling on April 6, counting on May 2

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: The Election Commission on Friday set the ball rolling for the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu by announcing a single day polling in the entire state on April 6 even as major political parties are yet to complete their exercise on forging alliances although many rounds of campaigning have taken place across the state.

The filing of nominations in Tamil Nadu begins on March 12 and the last date for it will be March 19. Scrutiny of nomination will take place on March 20 and the last date for withdrawing nominations will be March 22. The counting and declaration of results will take place on May 2.

The Election Commission has accepted the demand for single phase elections in the state. However, the Commission has rejected another key demand of opposition parties in Tamil Nadu not to leave a long gap between the polling and counting dates as it may give room for complaints. The EC has given a 25-day gap between the polling date and counting date in the state.

According to the latest information, the number of voters in Tamil Nadu is 6,28,23,749. Of this, 6,27,47,653 are general voters while 72,853 are service voters and 3,243 are overseas electors. The number of polling stations in the state has gone up from 66,007 to 88,936 (34.73 percent increase) to ensure physical distancing among voters due to the COVID-19 threat. In Tamil Nadu, 1.55 lakh ballot units, 1.18 lakh control units and 1.27 lakh VVPATs will be used in polling stations.

Answering queries of reporters at the secretariat, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said there could be 6,000 to 7,000 sensitive booths in the state. But it may vary depending on the candidates. After the candidates are finalised, the local observers in consultation with the District Election Officers as well as Returning Officers will send a report.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry with immediate effect. According to the model code, the government should not announce any financial grants in any form or promises thereof or announce any new scheme or sanction funds for the same. Ministers and other political executives should not lay foundation stones or attend inaugural functions of projects or schemes of any kind.

Monitoring of expenditure by political parties would start with immediate effect. There would be many flying squads in each of the Assembly constituencies as well as static surveillance squads.

Political parties cannot put up posters, bills, cutouts, hoardings etc. in public and private properties in urban areas. In case of rural areas, parties can put up posters only after producing written permission from the owners of the properties.