STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Bhogi pollution: 13 out of 15 monitoring stations record lesser pollution levels than last year in Chennai

Surprisingly, the cleanest air was recorded in Royapuram where the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 113, an improvement of 68 per cent.

Published: 15th January 2021 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Mylapore residents celebrating Bhogi festival on Tuesday by burning old clothes | R SATISH BABU

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: This year's Bhogi has been relatively cleaner with 13 out of total 15 monitoring stations recording lesser pollution levels than the previous year, claims the data released by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

One monitoring station has been set-up in each of the 15 Chennai Corporation zones. The air quality survey was done for 24 hours on pre-Bhogi (January 10-11) and on Bhogi day (January 12-13). Based on the data, it was observed that gaseous pollutants - Sulphur Dioxide (SO2) and Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) at all 15 stations are found to be well within the prescribed standards of 80 ug/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter), while the particulate matter (PM 2.5) level was in the range of 52-102 ug/m3 as against the prescribed standards of 60 ug/m3 and PM 10 was in the range of 103-256 ug/m3 as against the prescribed limit of 100 ug/m3.

Surprisingly, the cleanest air was recorded in Royapuram where the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 113, an improvement of 68 per cent compared to previous year when the AQI was 349 which was the highest among all the zones. The data has been disputed by environmental activists saying some of the private monitors in the area were popping up massive numbers, where PM 2.5 value went as high as 800 ug/m3, while TNPCB's PM 2.5 reading showed a meagre 64 ug/m3.

ALSO READ: Chennai to have more restored water bodies this year

Ambattur is the most polluted with an AQI value of 241. As per National Ambient Air Quality Index, AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. On most days, Chennai's AQI swings between satisfactory and moderate categories, thanks to Bay of Bengal which sucks in most pollutants. 

But, environmentalists say Chennai by no means is breathing "clean air". "The government simply doesn't have enough data. In Delhi, there are about 40 government monitors and a large number of private low cost monitors. In all, Delhi gets data from about 400 points. The TNPCB should also recognise the problem and beef-up monitoring mechanism. We have been conducting studies from 2016. The latest study was conducted in May-July of 2019 carrying out sampling at 15 sites across Chennai using low-cost monitors. The analysis shows levels of PM 2.5 in all 15 locations were above statutory limits. It ranged from 70.46 ug/m3 to 187.36 ug/m3. The samples also showed presence of heavy metals like manganese, nickel, lead and crystalline silica."

2.6 tonnes of waste tyres seized

TNPCB Chairman AV Venkatachalam said 32-night patrolling teams were formed consisting of officials from TNPCB, Chennai Corporation and police personnel. On the day of bhogi, burning of water materials were noticed and was put off by the patrolling teams. More than 2.6 tonnes of waste tyres which were kept for firing were seized and sent to the Common Hazardous Waste Management Facility at Gummidipoondi. 

Comparative analysis of AQI recorded in 15 zones of Chennai in the year 2020 and 2021 during bhogi festival:

Zone    2020  2021 deviation%
Thiruvottiyur 190 156  -18
Manali 273 184 -33
Madhavaram 176  175 -1
Tondiarpet 322 240          -25
Royapuram  349 113 -68
TVK Nagar 169 221 +24
Ambattur 267 241 -10
Anna Nagar 267 119 -55
Teynampet                             230   183  -20
Kodambakkam                               247 180 -27
Alandur                                           207 167 -19
Valasaravakkam                         305  170  -44
Adyar                                                217 140 -35
Perungudi                                       177  143 -19
Sholinganalur                                    155 197 +21
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhogi pollution Pollution Tamil Nadu Chennai
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp