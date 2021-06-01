Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Some parents in the city have been hesitant to get their children tested for COVID-19 even when they show symptoms, fearing that they will be taken away for admission to care centres or hospitals.

A worker who undertakes fever surveillance in Perungudi zone said that in one instance, the family refused to let them check the child's temperature.

"They had found out the previous night that the child had fever but they didn't want us to check because they were scared we would take him away if found positive. Neither of the parents had fever," he said on condition of anonymity. The 12-year-old boy later tested negative.

ALSO READ: Childhood friends cremate Chennai IT employee, father who died after COVID-19 battle

As on Monday, around 3723 children between the ages of 0-19 of the total active cases of 35,425, were currently Covid positive -- around 10.5%. The same time last year, 1613 of the total 13,889 cases (active and recovered) had tested positive.

A 37-year-old resident, on condition of anonymity, said that his son had been running a temperature for the last two days.

"We had a tele-consultation with the doctors available at the Corporation helpline and were advised to get him (the child) tested for COVID-19 if the fever persists for one more day."

"But we are planning to just monitor him because for children, it's usually mild and goes away on its own so we don't want to test him and stress him out. He's already frightened that he will be admitted (to a hospital)," he added.

Senior corporation officials told The New Indian Express that there was no need for panic since the standard protocol is to recommend home isolation when it comes to children.

"For children, our regular procedure is to allow home isolation and since they come under the 'below 45' age bracket, they will be triaged right at home and need not come even to the screening centres in person," said a corporation official.