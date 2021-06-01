STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve

Senior corporation officials told The New Indian Express that there was no need for panic since the standard protocol is to recommend home isolation when it comes to children

Published: 01st June 2021 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Children covid testing

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Some parents in the city have been hesitant to get their children tested for COVID-19 even when they show symptoms, fearing that they will be taken away for admission to care centres or hospitals.

A worker who undertakes fever surveillance in Perungudi zone said that in one instance, the family refused to let them check the child's temperature.

"They had found out the previous night that the child had fever but they didn't want us to check because they were scared we would take him away if found positive. Neither of the parents had fever," he said on condition of anonymity. The 12-year-old boy later tested negative.

ALSO READ: Childhood friends cremate Chennai IT employee, father who died after COVID-19 battle

As on Monday, around 3723 children between the ages of 0-19 of the total active cases of 35,425, were currently Covid positive -- around 10.5%. The same time last year, 1613 of the total 13,889 cases (active and recovered) had tested positive.

A 37-year-old resident, on condition of anonymity, said that his son had been running a temperature for the last two days.

"We had a tele-consultation with the doctors available at the Corporation helpline and were advised to get him (the child) tested for COVID-19 if the fever persists for one more day."

"But we are planning to just monitor him because for children, it's usually mild and goes away on its own so we don't want to test him and stress him out. He's already frightened that he will be admitted (to a hospital)," he added.

Senior corporation officials told The New Indian Express that there was no need for panic since the standard protocol is to recommend home isolation when it comes to children.

"For children, our regular procedure is to allow home isolation and since they come under the 'below 45' age bracket, they will be triaged right at home and need not come even to the screening centres in person," said a corporation official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp