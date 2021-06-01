STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Childhood friends cremate Chennai IT employee, father who died after COVID-19 battle

To a query, both Prabhakar and Subbaragavulu said they understood the risk involved, but did not want to abandon their friend Pawan Kumar

Published: 01st June 2021 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Subbaragavulu and Prabhakar

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two childhood friends have conducted the last rites of a Chennai IT employee and his father who died battling the deadly COVID-19 infection after none of their relatives came forward due to the fear of contracting the virus.

Pawan Kumar, 45, a resident of Sholinganallur, had recently shifted to his hometown Sullurpeta, about 80 km north of Chennai near India's spaceport Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. His father Sudhakar Prasad Yadav was a retired employee with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The duo were staying in an apartment in Sullurpeta along with Pawan's wife, six-month-old baby and mother-in-law who came to help the nursing mother. In the last week of April, all of them except the baby tested positive for COVID-19. While Pawan's wife and mother-in-law recovered, the condition of Pawan and his father started deteriorating.  

ALSO READ: You can now borrow oxygen concentrator in Chennai, here's how

Prabhakar Rao and T Subbaragavulu, who conducted the last rites, told The New Indian Express that because Sudhakar was a retired ISRO employee, he was admitted at Shar hospital but Pawan was refused a bed.

"Our efforts to get him a bed in Nellore, Tirupati and Chennai were futile. Pawan's relatives managed to arrange a bed in Andhra Hospital in Vijayawada, which is 375 km from Sullurpeta. Pawan's father succumbed to the disease on May 18 and Pawan breathed his last at 11 am on May 30 after being on ventilator support for 16 days," Prabhakar said.

An ambulance was arranged to bring the body of Pawan from Vijayawada hospital to Sullurpeta on the same day. "We received the body and opened the cover to show the face of Pawan to his wife for one last time and cremated the body at 11 pm," he said.

To a query, both Prabhakar and Subbaragavulu said they understood the risk involved, but did not want to abandon their friend. "We studied together in Space Central School and were neighbors in QCH colony in Sriharikota sharing fond memories. Giving a decent adieu was the least we could do," Prabhakar said.

Sriharikota was severely hit by the COVID-19 second wave with many retired and serving employees succumbing to the disease. Shar management has taken all possible steps to contain the spread of the virus, including shutting down of operations partially and at times completely in the past. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused substantial delays to some key space missions.

ALSO WATCH | Is B.1.617 variant spreading at a frightening speed?

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID burial Pawan Kumar Sudhakar Prasad
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp