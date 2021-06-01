Chennai corporation adds another yoga-naturopathy Covid care centre; admission to asymptomatic patients only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai corporation now has another naturopathy and yoga Covid Care Centre (CCC) in its limits. The facility, established at Annai Velankanni Arts and Science College at ward 170 in Adyar zone, was inaugurated by Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday.

Corporation officials said the CCC was only for asymptomatic patients. “We will not force anyone to get admitted to one centre or the other. If they wish to get admitted to the naturopathy care centre, they will have to give us their consent at triaging centres,” a corporation official told Express.

The Adyar yoga and naturopathy CCC will have 120 beds, of which 40 are reserved for women patients, according to sources. Ten such facilities are already functioning in the city, and over 150 are functioning across Tamil Nadu, according to a press release from the corporation on Monday.

At the centre, herbal extracts and hot beverages to ‘naturally increase immunity’, neem-turmeric balls, among others are given to patients as part of their diet. Yoga asanas for deep relaxation, acupuncture treatments, sunbathing, aroma-therapy techniques, and other ‘natural remedies’ will be used for treatment of the patients.

The health minister also launched mobile grocery stores for home-delivery of provisions. These grocery stores on wheels will sell goods every day from 7 am to 6 pm from Monday onwards, sources said.

