About 20% of Chennai's residents have got at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 20 percent of Chennai's population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and about 6 percent have got both the doses. According to the city corporation's data, 20,23,145 persons have been administered the vaccine (one or both doses) as of Monday. This is about 20 percent of the city's estimated population of 80 lakh.

Of these, 14,47,392 have been given the first dose and 5,75,753 have been given the second dose.

The city corporation has vaccinated 2,659 persons with disabilities of which 2464 were given the first dose and 195, the second dose.

On Tuesday, Chennai recorded one of its lowest vaccination numbers since the launch, with only 5996 persons getting the jab due to a shortage of vaccines. It had suspended special vaccination camps for the 18-45 age group that are usually conducted across all 15 zones of the city to mobilise residents.

On Monday, it vaccinated 10,325 persons, while on Sunday the figure was 7834. Usually, the city corporation maintains an average of 25,000 to 35,000 vaccinations in a day. When the vaccination drive began, the city corporation had targeted vaccinations of 50,000-60,000 persons in a day.

The city corporation is currently vaccinating newspaper distributors, milk suppliers, roadside vendors, staff in grocery stores and pharmacies, auto, car and bus drivers, electricity board staff, local body staff, government staff, construction workers, those working in essential industries, teachers in schools and colleges, transport department staff, those working in ships and airlines between the ages of 18-45 and those over 45 years of age.