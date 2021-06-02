COVID vaccine crunch hits drive for 18+ in Chennai, those with comorbidities most affected

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: People aged between 18 and 44 are in a fix as the city corporation is giving COVID-19 vaccines only for those above 45 years due to a shortage.

The corporation, which till recently was vaccinating around 20,000 people a day, was able to vaccinate only 5996 people on June 1.

Many residents who visited UPHCs have been turned away due to the shortage. “We heard there were 4 lakh additional doses but only after visiting the UPHC did we know it was only for the 45 and above age group. The staff do not know when the new stock will come,” said Ravi Krishna, who lives in Vepery.

People below 45 with comorbidities such as obesity and juvenile diabetes are the most affected due to this shortage. “I have an asthma issue and I was hoping to take the vaccine in the first week of June, but now I have to wait,” said Sumithra R, a resident from Anna Nagar.

While the state received 4.95 lakh fresh doses, the Centre has only allowed the state to use the vaccines for the age group of 45 and above.

Officials also pointed out that by using it for this specific age group, there are adequate doses for those who wanted to take their second dose. “We do not know when the fresh stock for the 18-44 age group may come,” said a corporation official.

While Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said that 42 lakhs doses were to arrive in phases from June 6, Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the Centre to send its June stock in the first week itself.

The state also hopes to ramp up vaccine production once the vaccine manufacturing plant in Chengalpet begins operation.

Officials said the vaccine camps for the 18-44 age group were also suspended due to the shortage. “We will resume the bulk registration camps only after fresh stock comes,” said officials.

Meanwhile, officials said 2464 first doses and 195 second doses were administered for people with disabilities in Chennai.