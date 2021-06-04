MeToo: CB-CID to probe as three more complaints filed against Chennai martial arts trainer

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police chief J K Tripathy on Friday ordered a probe by the Crime Branch CID (CBCID) into the complaints of sexual assault and harassment against E Kebiraj, a 41-year-old martial arts trainer who was arrested earlier this week on charges of attempting to rape one of his students.

The complainant, who is now 26, had alleged that Kebiraj sexually assaulted her in 2014 when they were returning in a car after attending a tournament outside Chennai. She first posted about the matter on social media in the wake of many girls and young women sharing similar instances they had faced in schools.

Later, the complainant, with the help of some of her friends, contacted a senior police officer attached to the Crime Against Women And Children. Following this, the Chennai police registered a case and arrested Kebiraj on Monday (May 31).

Police sources said since his arrest, at least three more women have filed similar complaints against Kebiraj. Following this, the Chennai city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal recommended a probe by the CBCID and on Friday the DGP Tripathy ordered for the same.

The accused Kebiraj, now in judicial custody, was running his own martial arts centre and was also working in a prominent school in the city.