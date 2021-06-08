MeToo: Chennai school teacher arrested under POCSO Act

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Police on Tuesday arrested a teacher of Maharishi Vidya Mandir on charges of sexually harassing his students.

The arrest comes nearly two weeks after several alumni of the school sent posts on social media alleging that the accused teacher Anand had made sexual advances and harassed them when they were studying in the school. The posts were made in wake of many sharing similar experiences in various schools in Chennai.

Following this, the school had suspended Anand on May 28 and formed a committee to inquire about the allegations.

While an all-women police station filed a case on May 28, police sources said only recently they received a written complaint from one of the victims. Following this, the police arrested Anand on Tuesday.

He was produced before a court and the court remanded him in judicial custody.

The Child Welfare Committee had conducted inquiries and sent a report to the state government on the issue. The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had also taken cognisance of the issue and summoned Anand to appear on June 10.