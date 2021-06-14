STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai man arrested for posting derogatory comments against former and present DMK CMs

On June 8, Kishore had tweeted a derogatory message on C N Annadurai followed by similar messages on M Karunanidhi and M K Stalin, said police

Published: 14th June 2021 03:49 PM

The Chennai city police arrested Kishore early on Monday morning (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police arrested a man in Chennai on Monday morning for posting derogatory comments against former DMK Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi and present Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Kishore K Swamy, a self-proclaimed supporter of right wing groups, has over 50,000 followers on Twitter. Since 2014, he had been known for spreading fake news on social media and using obscene language against people who do not follow his ideology.

On June 8, Kishore had tweeted a derogatory message on C N Annadurai followed by similar messages on M Karunanidhi and M K Stalin, said police.

On June 10, a district DMK IT wing functionary lodged a complaint at the Sankar Nagar police. The Chennai city police arrested Kishore early on Monday morning.

ALSO READ: Only 21 streets in Chennai with more than 10 Covid cases

He was arrested under several sections of IPC including provocation with intent to cause riot, causing alarm to the public inducing to commit an offence against the state, circulating rumour with intent to create enmity. Police said that he was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody until June 28.

Many complaints have been filed against him by women journalists after he targeted and used abusive words towards them. In 2019, the Tamil Nadu Women Journalists Forum lodged a complaint against Kishore but he was released on bail hours after he was detained.

On June 17, 2020, based on a complaint from a journalist, Kishore was booked under IPC sections for stalking and women harassment in cyberspace and detained by the Cyber Crime police. But later a group of lawyers from the BJP legal wing arrived at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office and Kishore was released on bail within a few hours.

