Chennai Corporation to recruit final-year MBBS students for COVID-19 duty

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Tuesday had said that the final-year students will mostly be on tele-counselling duty attending to COVID-19 patients in home isolation

Published: 12th May 2021 01:48 PM

Hospitals in Chennai are overflowing with rising Covid cases. A scene outside the Covid ward at Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital in Chennai on Tuesday | Debadatta Mallick

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation’s Public Health Department is recruiting final-year MBBS students for COVID-19 containment work for a period of three months with a consolidated pay of Rs 40,000.

According to a statement, the civic body under the Chennai City Urban Health Mission, has openings for 300 posts for the role of trainee medical officers. Any student who is pursuing final-year MBBS in a government recognised college can apply for the post by 2 pm before May 13 to gccteledoctor2021@gmail.com.

The students must also furnish a consent form prior to joining work and their post will not be made permanent, the civic body has said.

The selection interviews will be done through telephonic conversation and the chosen candidates must begin work by May 14.

Students must attach their resume, pre-final year mark list, 12th standard mark sheet and college identity card.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Tuesday had said that the final-year students will mostly be on tele-counselling duty attending to COVID-19 patients in home isolation.

