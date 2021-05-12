STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Chennai Corporation procures N95 masks for Rs 75 lakh, will distribute them free of cost

The civic body has tied up with a garment manufacturing company MIF Limited to procure the masks and in the first phase, about 5,000 will be distributed

Published: 12th May 2021 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 02:13 PM

Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru inaugurated the drive on Wednesday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation on Wednesday kickstarted a drive to distribute free N95 masks to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a statement, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru inaugurated the drive.  

The masks, procured at a cost of Rs 75 lakh, can be used thirty times after washing.

The civic body has tied up with a garment manufacturing company MIF Limited to procure the masks and in the first phase, about 5,000 will be distributed.

The Chennai Corporation’s drive will be expanded and continued in the days to come, the statement said.

During the first wave of COVID-19, the civic body had distributed one-time usable masks in many informal settlements and public places.

