STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TN CM announces Rs 25 lakh each as solatium to kin of 43 doctors who died on COVID-19 duty

The Chief Minister also announced incentives to medical professionals engaged in COVID prevention work for three months -- April, May and June -- during the second wave of the infection

Published: 12th May 2021 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

An official release here said the Chief Minister has decided to pay incentives to medical professionals in appreciation of the extraordinary service rendered by them (Representational image | AP)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced Rs 25 lakh as solatium to each of the families of 43 doctors who have lost their lives while engaged in treating COVID-19 patients and related work. He also announced incentives to medical professionals engaged in COVID prevention work for three months -- April, May and June -- during the second wave of the infection.

An official release here said the Chief Minister has decided to pay incentives to medical professionals in appreciation of the extraordinary service rendered by them including doctors, nurses, cleanliness workers, lab technicians, CT scan employees, employees of ambulance services and others who have been engaged in treatment of COVID-19 and related work.

ALSO READ: Chennai Corporation to recruit final-year MBBS students for COVID-19 duty

The following will be the incentives: Doctors (Rs 30,000), nurses (Rs 20,000) and other employees (Rs 15,000). Similarly, house surgeons and postgraduate medical students who are engaged in COVID-19 treatment related work will be given Rs 20,000.

Welcoming the announcement, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, in a Twitter message, thanked the Chief Minister for it. "We thank the Chief Minister for accepting our demand made a few days ago in this regard," he added. However, no statement has come from the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Edappadi K Palaniswami in this regard.

Reacting to the announcement, BJP state president L Murugan, in a statement, recalled that the DMK and its allies, on April 15, 2020, demanded that Rs 1 crore per person should be given as compensation for frontline medical staff engaged in Corona-related work. Later, on August 6, when the AIADMK government reduced the compensation to medical staff who die while engaged in COVID-prevention work from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, the DMK stoutly opposed it. "So, it is improper for the Chief Minister to go back on his demand made when he was the Opposition leader. As such, he should order compensation of Rs 1 crore to medical professionals who die during COVID-prevention work and provide government employment to one of their family members,” he added.

Meanwhile, VCK general secretary and MP D Ravikumar, in a statement here, appealed to the Chief Minister to appoint final-year nursing course students in COVID treatment related work by providing them a special pay. In this connection, the MP referred to the guidelines issued by the central government recently that final-year nursing students can be appointed for 100 days to treat COVID-19 patients by providing insurance coverage and special pay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp