STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID-19: Chennai Corporation doubles zonal enforcement teams to implement strict lockdown

Shops continuously violating COVID norms must be sealed and fines must be levied on individuals not wearing masks and following social distancing at public places, said the Corporation Commissioner

Published: 14th May 2021 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai cops check motorists on GST road and seize the vehicles plying without proper reasons as lockdown is underway on Friday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Chennai cops check motorists on GST road and seize the vehicles plying without proper reasons as lockdown is underway on Friday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To implement lockdown measures strictly, the Chennai Corporation has doubled its zonal enforcement teams from 15 to 30.

According to a statement from the civic body, each of the 15 zones will now have two enforcement teams consisting of officials from the civic body, police and revenue.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, in a meeting held on Thursday, had said the zonal teams’ duty will be to go on rounds in their respective zones.

ALSO READ: Chennai cops intensify lockdown measures, seize vehicles of those roaming for non-essential work

“They will have to take action on individuals and business enterprises which do not follow government COVID protocols,” he said.

He added that shops which continuously violate COVID norms must be sealed and fines must be levied on individuals not wearing masks and following social distancing at public places.

Meanwhile, the civic body announced that it has collected Rs 1.34 crore as fine for COVID-19 violations since April 9.

A total of Rs 21 lakh were collected by the zonal enforcement teams alone, since May 6.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp