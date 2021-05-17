Chennai man arrested for misbehaving with staffer carrying out COVID-19 survey

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old man who allegedly misbehaved with a fever survey staffer when she visited his house while on duty was arrested on Monday.

According to the police, the 27-year-old woman was working with the Chennai city corporation on a contract basis to conduct door-to-door surveys. On Saturday, at around 9.45 am, she was on duty, visiting houses at Portugese Street, Seven Wells.

The accused Sadakathulla is said to have invited her inside his house by claiming that his family members have symptoms and she has to check them.

A police officer said, “To her shock, there were no family members in the house. The man then locked the door and misbehaved with the woman. She raised an alarm and on hearing her scream, neighbours came to her rescue."

Based on a complaint by her mother, the All Women's Police, Harbour, arrested the accused on Monday. A court later placed him in judicial custody.